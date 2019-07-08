$2 Million Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lottery officials say a $2 Million Powerball ticket was sold in North Charleston.
According to SC Education Lottery officials, the ticket was bought from the Spinx Company #352 at 4895 Ashley Phosphate Road for last Wednesday night’s drawing.
“The ticket sold in North Charleston matched all five white ball numbers drawn,” officials said."Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 MILLION."
Powerball – Wednesday, July 3, 2019 40, 43, 45, 50, and 61 Powerball: 25
Officials released the following additional information:
Check your tickets. More than to 10,300 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 MILLION. Of these, more than 4,600 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $180 million.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
