$2 Million Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston

Check your tickets. More than to 10,300 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 MILLION. Of these, more than 4,600 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.