More lighting may be coming to downtown Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One plan to add more street lighting in downtown Summerville could require the loss of parking spots in one area.
Summerville’s Standing Committees will meet Monday to discuss three options for additional street lights.
Earlier this year town officials met with SCE&G to talk about adding more street lights from Cedar Street to South Magnolia Street. East Richardson Avenue is the area of concern.
There are three options.
The first is to upgrade the existing lights to LED and add lights to those poles.
The second option would be to replace the existing lights with decorative lights and poles. Those lights need to be closer to the street to effectively light the area, so about 5 parking spaces would need to be removed to create a median for the poles. The monthly costs for those lights would be about 600 dollars. The installation costs are estimated to be about $22,000. The cost to upgrade the lights on West Richardson would be about $800 monthy and about $20,000 in installation.
The only other option is for the town to do nothing and keep things the way they are.
