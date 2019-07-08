More lighting may be coming to downtown Summerville

The second option would be to replace the existing lights with decorative lights and poles. Those lights need to be closer to the street to effectively light the area, so about 5 parking spaces would need to be removed to create a median for the poles. The monthly costs for those lights would be about 600 dollars. The installation costs are estimated to be about $22,000. The cost to upgrade the lights on West Richardson would be about $800 monthy and about $20,000 in installation.