Mount Pleasant police searching for missing teenager

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are searching for a missing teenager.
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are looking for 16-year-old Nicholas Dehart who was reported as a runaway on July 6 and is believed to be in the Charleston area.
Police describe Dehart as a white male, 5′10″, 110 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Detective Jenkins at 843-884-4176 or GJenkins@tompsc.com.
