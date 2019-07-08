Mount Pleasant police searching for missing teenager

By Live 5 Web Staff | July 8, 2019 at 3:12 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 3:12 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are searching for a missing teenager.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they are looking for 16-year-old Nicholas Dehart who was reported as a runaway on July 6 and is believed to be in the Charleston area.

Police describe Dehart as a white male, 5′10″, 110 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Detective Jenkins at 843-884-4176 or GJenkins@tompsc.com.

