North Charleston police searching for runaway teenager
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 8, 2019 at 5:15 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 5:16 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a runaway teenager who was last seen this past weekend.

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Jiovanni Camacho.

NCPD officials say Camacho ran away from his home on the 8000 block on Sunday around 5 p.m.

A report states Camacho got into an argument with his mother which led him to leaving the home.

Authorities describe Camacho as a black male, 5′5″, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police at (843) 554-5700 or Detective Reid at (843) 740-2852.

