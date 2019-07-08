North Charleston police searching for runaway teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a runaway teenager who was last seen this past weekend.
Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Jiovanni Camacho.
NCPD officials say Camacho ran away from his home on the 8000 block on Sunday around 5 p.m.
A report states Camacho got into an argument with his mother which led him to leaving the home.
Authorities describe Camacho as a black male, 5′5″, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police at (843) 554-5700 or Detective Reid at (843) 740-2852.
