Overnight work on I-26 continues this week for Volvo Car Interchange Project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Ongoing road work along a four-mile stretch of I-26 will temporarily cause lane closures overnight through Friday morning.
The work, located between mile markers 188 and 191, will affect traffic in both directions and is part of the Volvo Car Interchange Project.
Roadwork began Sunday night and continues during the overnight hours. By Friday morning at 8 a.m., this phase of the work is expected to be complete.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews will not close both lanes of the interstate in either direction at the same time.
Here is the schedule for the remainder of the week:
- Monday: 6 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday
- Thursday: 7 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday
- Monday: 6 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday
- Tuesday: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday
- Thursday: 7 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday
Drivers traveling near the construction zones are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, new and changing traffic patterns, and to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.