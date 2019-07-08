Parent Survival Guide: Frugal fun for your family at county parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents are often on a mission to find inexpensive fun.
Thanks to the Charleston County parks there are a wide range of outdoor activities for you and your family to enjoy all summer long and some for under 5 bucks.
“We really dived in and looked at all of the affordable offerings at the park. For example, 1 dollar for a walk in Meggett County Park, or for a couple of dollars rent a bike and the bike trails,” says Renee Dickinson with Charleston County Parks.
Dickenson says an annual 70 dollar gold pass will get your family into all of the Charleston County Parks, and even parking at all of the county beaches is free. Along with admission to events like Reggae Nights on James Island and the summer series for the kids.
“We have Capoeira Brazilian martial arts that kids can come out and sing along with musicians, and lots of nature demonstrations as part of the entertainment series on James Island and at Wannamaker Park in North Charleston,” she said.
According to Dickenson, petal boats are one of the dozen frugal fun activities available for 4 dollars every half hour.
She says other activities include renting bikes at both James Island and Wannamaker County parks, fishing at the Mount Pleasant or Folly Beach Pier.
You can also try your hand at archery at Johns Island County Park for one buck.
For some water fun there are three water parks with pricing ranging from 11 dollars up to 21 dollars.
There’s also free spray play areas at James Island and Wannamaker in North Charleston.
“There are so many opportunities the weather is beautiful and it’s a perfect time to make special memories,”says Dickenson.
