Portions of I-26 expected to be completely closed for overnight work

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you drive on I-26 in North Charleston at night or in the early morning, you may have to find another way around the area.
All lanes of I-26, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 220-216 are expected to close overnight Monday, July 8; Tuesday, July 9; and Wednesday, July 10. The closure is needed so crews can install girders for the second of two new ramps for the new Port Access Road.
Westbound lanes of I-26 (heading out of Charleston) between Mount Pleasant Street (Exit 219) and Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216) and all Eastbound lanes of I-26 (heading into Charleston) from Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) to Cypress Street (Exit 220) are expected to be closed.
Here’s the breakdown of the closures:
I-26 Westbound, between Exit 219 (Mount Pleasant St.) and Exit 216 (Cosgrove Ave.)
• Closure of all lanes and detour to begin at 10:30 p.m.
• All closures will be cleared by 5 a.m. the next morning
I-26 Eastbound, between Exit 216B (Cosgrove Ave.) and Exit 220 (Cypress Ave.)
• Closure of all lanes and detour to begin at 9:30 p.m.
• All lane closures will be cleared by 5 a.m. the next morning.
If weather or extenuating circumstances impact the erection schedule for July 8-10, the detour may be implemented the following week. Look for barricades, drums, signs and flashing arrows in the Work Zone. Please use caution while driving through the area, or consider utilizing alternate routes.
Detour Routes:
To access downtown Charleston from I-26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends at Spruill Avenue, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street on into the city. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access US 17 North to Mount Pleasant from I-26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends at Spruill Avenue, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street and then left onto US 17 North. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access US 17 South to the western side of the Peninsula and West Ashley from I26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street and then follow the signs to US 17 South. Turn right onto Cypress Street and then left onto I-26 Eastbound to US 17 South. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.
To access I-26 Westbound from Septima Clark Parkway (US 17 North) and the Charleston Peninsula, drivers will be required to Exit at Romney Street (Exit 220A) and follow the signs to Meeting Street. Turn left on Meeting Street westbound, bear right onto Spruill Avenue, and then turn left from Spruill Avenue onto Cosgrove Avenue. Follow sign to get back onto I-26 WB.
To access I-26 Westbound from US 17 South from the Cooper River Bridge, drivers will be required to Exit at Meeting Street (Exit 221B) and turn right onto Meeting Street westbound, bear right onto Spruill Avenue, and then turn left from Spruill Avenue onto Cosgrove Avenue. Follow sign to get back onto I-26 WB.
I-26 Westbound on-ramps from Mount Pleasant Street/Morrison Drive and Rutledge Avenue/Heriot Street will be closed during these closures.
