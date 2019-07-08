Portions of I-26 expected to be completely closed for overnight work

To access US 17 South to the western side of the Peninsula and West Ashley from I26 Eastbound, drivers will be required to exit I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue (Exit 216B) until it ends, turn right onto Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street and then follow the signs to US 17 South. Turn right onto Cypress Street and then left onto I-26 Eastbound to US 17 South. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.