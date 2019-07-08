The perks inside college coaches contracts

The head basketball coach ranks in the top 25 making almost $3 million. And like most coaches, that number can go up with incentives such as tournament appearances or award wins. But Martin also has a clause that gives him a $50,000 bonus if season ticket sales increase by 1000 over the previous season and another 15 thousand if the Gamecocks have at least four regular season games that are attended by at least 16,000 people. The coach also gets two cars, a club membership, a suite and 14 tickets to each home game.