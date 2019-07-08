Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one man was injured in a shooting Monday morning.
Police responded to the 4100 block of Bonaparte Drive shortly after 10 a.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Responding officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Pryor said.
Police say the victim was uncooperative with police and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told investigators a fight occurred two people prior to the sound of a gunshot.
The investigation is ongoing, Pryor said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.