Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital

By Patrick Phillips | July 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 11:30 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one man was injured in a shooting Monday morning.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Bonaparte Drive shortly after 10 a.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Responding officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Pryor said.

Police say the victim was uncooperative with police and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told investigators a fight occurred two people prior to the sound of a gunshot.

The investigation is ongoing, Pryor said.

