South Carolina lawmakers consider revisions for education reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawmakers are making revisions to an education reform bill that will shape schools across the state.
On Monday, several Lowcountry teachers shared their concerns with senators at a meeting on statehouse grounds.
Lawmakers are working to improve an extensive 80-page education reform bill.
“We’re building a piece of legislation that will have a huge impact on all facets on education in South Carolina," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Our goal is to have every student in the state prepared when they graduate from high school, ready for college and career.”
Spearman says about half of the students in the state aren’t ready and they’re working to change that.
The Senate Education Committee met on Monday to discuss selected parts of the bill that include the school governance and accountability sections.
“So today we are talking about what do we do when we know that schools are low performing or when a district is low performing how do we intervene,” Spearman said.
“What’s unfortunate is the way that we’re defining how schools even come to be under performing in the first place," said Ashley Ridge High School teacher Trevor Etminan who is a Dorchester County representative for SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group."For instance, we determine that primarily based on test scores.....but unfortunately the test don’t give teachers meaningful points of data that can be used to inform instruction so that we can improve classroom outcomes.”
Recent high school graduate Ke'Von Singleton is part of Lowcountry Students for Political Action also spoke out today.
“It’s been said that my generation and generations after us are lost,” Singleton said."They can’t find us and we’re not listening to them. But we’re not a lost generation. We are a generation seeking to be found, and we can’t come out and say,'Here we are,' because we haven’t been given a map to success."
Teachers and students say they were thankful to lawmakers for hearing their concerns and involving them in the revision process.
The education reform bill passed in the House but not the Senate.
It will be back up for discussion during the next legislative session in January.
