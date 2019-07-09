Authorities searching for missing Lowcountry teenager

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl from Williamsburg County.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Nakiah Hart from Kingstree. She has been missing since May 27 and is believed to be in the Lake City area.
WCSO officials describe Hart as a black female, 5′6″, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
According to the sheriff’s office, she may have dyed her hair.
If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.
