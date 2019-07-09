Cousin of double shooting suspect: ‘I’m still trying to process it myself’

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The cousin of Linconville man accused of shooting his father and brother says he’s looking for answers.
Charleston County deputies are working to extradite 25-year-old Robert Millen back to South Carolina to face charges.
Millen was captured in Lumberton, North Carolina, Monday night, a few hours after the shooting on Von Oshen Road.
“It was very weird, it’s hard to process,” Millen’s cousin, Dale Baker, said Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said Millen’s father and brother were taken to Trident Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the shooting was sparked by an argument over a gun.
"Never thought he would be like that, it is what it is," Baker said.
Sheriff's deputes say after the shooting, Millen left in a truck.
A nationwide be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued.
Hours later, Millen was captured in Lumberton. Investigators say a gun was found in the truck but have not said if it was the gun that was used in the shooting.
"I don't know what happened. It's hard to understand. I'm still trying to process it myself," Baker said.
Millen has one prior arrest for third-degree assault and battery in May of last year.
He is now facing two charges of attempted murder and a gun charge.
The sheriff’s office has not released the condition of the shooting victims.
