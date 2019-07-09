A dozen cars vandalized in Charleston neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some people in downtown Charleston have to get their cars repaired after they were vandalized.
According to a police report, residents living in the Westside neighborhood woke up on Saturday morning to find that someone had spray painted profanities on their cars.
The cars were parked near Sumter and South Tracy Street.
At least twelve of them had words written in white spray paint on them. Residents say when they saw what had been done to their cars, they were shocked.
Tammie Rose has lived on Sumter Street for 55 years and she says this is the first time this has happened to her car.
“I felt like I was violated because I felt like they came into my yard on my private property,” Rose said. "And then they had the audacity to put their hands on my car and spray paint my car. I was very angry.”
She says she was able to get most of the spray paint off of her car, but now the paint job on the side of her car is ruined.
Another resident says a group of people threw a white substance on his car and then headed over to his neighbor’s house.
The report states that Charleston police attempted to contact the owners of each vehicle, and a business card was left on the vehicles whose owners were unable to be located.
Anyone with any information can call Charleston police.
