Drugs, gun found in man’s car during traffic stop, police say
Bryan Johnson has been charged with possession of marijuana
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 9, 2019 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:44 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and a gun in his car during a traffic stop on Monday.

Bryan Keith Johnson, 34, of Summerville, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The gun and drugs found in Johnson's bookbag, according to police. (Source: North Charleston police department)
Officers were working a traffic safety checkpoint on Monday at the intersection of Napoleon Drive and Scarsdale Avenue when police spokesman Spencer Pryor said Johnson’s car came through with a strong odor of marijuana.

Officers found a bookbag in the trunk with approximately 155 grams of marijuana and a Cal Tek .32 pistol with 10 rounds inside.

