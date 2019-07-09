Drugs, gun found in man’s car during traffic stop, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and a gun in his car during a traffic stop on Monday.
Bryan Keith Johnson, 34, of Summerville, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Officers were working a traffic safety checkpoint on Monday at the intersection of Napoleon Drive and Scarsdale Avenue when police spokesman Spencer Pryor said Johnson’s car came through with a strong odor of marijuana.
Officers found a bookbag in the trunk with approximately 155 grams of marijuana and a Cal Tek .32 pistol with 10 rounds inside.
