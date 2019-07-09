FIRST ALERT: Watching the tropics, Gulf of Mexico for next storm!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front stalling out near the area with help to increase the chance of scattered showers and storms today. A few downpours are possible before lunch time, along with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Highs today will be near 90 degrees. We’ll continue to see daily rain chances through the weekend.
TROPICS: An area of low pressure will drop south from the Panhandle of Florida into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 hours. Once over the Gulf, conditions will be favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to develop. Computer models are showing this area of low pressure moving westward in the Gulf later this week, possible arriving in Louisiana or Texas by this weekend. With this storm most likely tracking that far west, no direct impacts are expected across the Lowcountry. We’ll keep you posted!
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.