FIRST ALERT: Watching the tropics, Gulf of Mexico for next storm!

TROPICS: An area of low pressure will drop south from the Panhandle of Florida into the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 hours. Once over the Gulf, conditions will be favorable for a tropical depression or tropical storm to develop. Computer models are showing this area of low pressure moving westward in the Gulf later this week, possible arriving in Louisiana or Texas by this weekend. With this storm most likely tracking that far west, no direct impacts are expected across the Lowcountry. We’ll keep you posted!