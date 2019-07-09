Former Tiger All-American Wayne Mass Passes

The former Edmunds High School (Sumter, SC) product played in the East-West All-Star Game and the Hula Bowl after his senior year. On January 30, 1968, Mass was the fourth-round selection of the Chicago Bears. He played for the Bears organization from 1968-70, then played with the Miami Dolphins in 1971. He played for the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in 1972 before he retired.