Grant will put free Internet in more than 300 Berkeley County homes with school-age children

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new partnership will put free internet in some homes with school-age children in the Cross community before the upcoming school year.
Home Telecom and the Berkeley County School District are working together to provide the internet, which is being paid for through a grant from Google. The company will be making network improvements to provide the free service to houses with children from kindergarten through 12th grades who are attending Cross Elementary and Cross High Schools.
The partnership allows Home Telecom to provide high-speed Internet at a discounted rate with in-home WiFi to 365 addresses identified by the school district as houses which have Cross students in them. The grant from Google will allow Internet service to be provided to these homes at no charge for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school district has begun notifying eligible families to begin the process and the Internet in the homes is expected to be ready by August 2019.
Currently only 60 percent of the homes in the Cross area which have students also have Internet service. A Home Telecom spokesperson said the company is working to provide Internet access to at least 95 percent of those homes through increased funding.
