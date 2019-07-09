Guns reported stolen from cars in Charleston Co. already surpasses total from last year

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say guns reported to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office as stolen from cars so far this year has already surpassed the total taken from last year.
The sheriff’s office say that 91% of guns were taken from unlocked cars.
Authorities are urging gun owners to secure your weapons and at the very least lock your cars.
CCSO officials released the following numbers of guns stolen from cars as reported to the sheriff’s office.
2016 - 24 guns stolen
2017 - 18 guns stolen
2018 - 26 guns stolen
First half of 2019 - 44 guns stolen
