H. Ross Perot, former presidential candidate, dies at 89

Perot was born on June 27, 1930, in Texarkana, TX, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1953. Perot and his wife Margot moved to Dallas in the late 1950s where he worked as a salesman for IBM. In 1962, he started his own data processing company that grew into a venture that at one time employed tens of thousands of people. In 1984, he sold that company, EDS, to General Motors for $2.5 billion.