New seawall construction could be delayed on Folly to protect nesting sea turtles

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - It could soon be more difficult to build seawalls on Folly Beach if nesting sea turtles are near.
City Council will be voting on a new amendment to an existing ordinance on Tuesday night. The proposed amendment aims at protecting them and stopping construction before it begins.
“We really want to keep them where mama planted them," Folly Beach Council member Teresa Marshall said. "She knows best most of the time.”
More than 120 nests have already been found on the city’s beaches this year. It’s broken the previous record of 108 nests found back in 2013.
“We’re trying to catch the ones where if the nest was already there and they had not started construction, then you need to wait until it happens," Marshall said. “If a storm totally damages, and they got to repair and fix, we need to still have it in place if a nest is there, you got to wait.”
The delay could take up to two months, because that’s how long some eggs take to hatch.
“I don’t have a problem with waiting to get the job done," Jeri Blackwood, the owner of Charleston Dock and Wall construction, said. “The turtles are important to our environment.”
Three nests have already been moved from their construction site. Those removals are led by Marshall and a trained group of volunteers.
“They walk the job site from where I enter the beach to where the job site is,” Blackwood said. "If they see a nest spot, they call me and inform me there is a nest there. If the job is already under construction, what they’ll do is move the nest.”
The proposed amendment will be going up for a vote at 6 p.m.
