Non-Conference Schedule To Test and Prepare Cougars For CAA Play

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 2019-20 non-conference schedule will test and prepare the College of Charleston men’s basketball team for Colonial Athletic Association play.
The Cougars return one of the top guards in the country in two-time All-CAA First Team selection Grant Riller along with nine other letterwinners from last year’s 24-9 squad.
“I’m really excited about our schedule for the 2019-20 season,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “Our schedule will present us with great challenges as well as great opportunities. We have a very experienced team this year and it was important to test ourselves before CAA play.”
The non-conference slate includes home dates with three marquee games scheduled against Georgia State (Nov. 9), defending Sun Belt Conference champions, Oklahoma State (Nov. 13) out of the Big 12 Conference and VCU (Dec. 18) out of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Both Georgia State and VCU played in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.
The Cougars will also host Nebraska Wesleyan (Oct. 29) in a preseason exhibition matchup and USC Upstate (Nov. 5) in the team’s home opener – both at TD Arena.
After a four-game homestand to start off the year, CofC will travel to Marshall (Nov. 19), winners of the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, in Huntington, W.Va.
From there, the Cougars will play a non-bracketed game of the Wooden Legacy tournament at UCF (Nov. 23) in Orlando, Fla. Last season, UCF fell to top-seeded Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Wooden Legacy, which is named after legendary college basketball coach John Wooden, will be a three-day, 12-game bracketed tournament held on Nov. 28, 29 and Dec. 1 and televised live on the ESPN Networks from the campus of host Cal State Fullerton in Fullerton, Calif.
The Cougars last played in the tournament back in 2013. They are one of eight participating teams in the field next to Arizona, Long Beach State, Penn, Pepperdine, Providence, UCF and Wake Forest. The bracket and matchups will be released by ESPN at a later date.
During the month of December, CofC will play three of its four non-conference opponents at home at TD Arena with NCAA Division II Coker University (Dec. 8) and South Carolina State (Dec. 21).
The Cougars will also road trip up to Richmond (Dec. 14) for a third-ever meeting between the two schools in Richmond, Va. Both teams last met in the quarterfinal round of the College Basketball Invitational on March 23, 2009.
The 16-game home schedule also includes games against conference foes in Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Northeastern, Towson, UNCW and William & Mary, which will be announced by the conference office at a later date.
The 2020 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be held on March 7-10 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.