Pedestrian pathways could be coming to Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Walking around Folly beach and trying to navigate through cars sometimes feels like a game of frogger.
But the city council is working on pedestrian paths that would make things safer for people walking around.
The pedestrian paths that the city is working on would run from 2nd Street West and 2nd Street East across the entire island.
These are the areas where they have seen heavy pedestrian traffic and car traffic. The paths would be 6-8 feet long and made with material that will help drainage.
The city's administrator says paths like this have been in the works for years.
“We see people going down the middle of the road," Spencer Wetmore said. “The residents are frustrated because they’re not able to drive two ways on the road. The visitors are frustrated. Unfortunately we have had a number of tragic accidents happen with vehicles and pedestrians out here. We haven’t had a fatality for a few years but we always worry about the safety of the pedestrians.”
This is just the first area the city is looking into. Eventually officials would like to expand the paths to Ocean Avenue and the streets near the beach.
Parking won’t be impacted too much, however, a few spaces will be lost on 2nd Street East and street parking will be flipped to the other side for 2nd Street West.
The city hopes to have all permits in hand by the end of the year to start the construction bidding process.
