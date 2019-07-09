Police investigate convenience store robbery

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police are searching for a man responsible for robbing a convenience store late Monday night.
Police responded to the business in the 700 block of Bells Highway at approximately 11 p.m. Monday, according to Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin.
The store clerk told police a man dressed in all black with his face covered walked into the store pointing a handgun and demanding money.
The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away on foot, police say.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.