Police: Man pointed gun at girlfriend during argument over relationship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man pointed a gun at his girlfriend after the pair argued about issues in their relationship early Saturday morning, according to an incident report.
Gerard D. Carter, 50, has been charged with first degree burglary as well as pointing a firearm.
Officers responded to the 100 block of North Romney Street at the Bridgeview Apartment Complex for a shooting around 1:15 a.m. They met with Carter’s girlfriend, who told them the two were arguing with each other over the phone about relationship issues and not being together.
She stated that after getting off the phone with Carter, she saw him coming through the door with gun and she dropped to the floor and started screaming not to hurt her, according to the report.
The woman told officers that Carter pointed the gun at her head and continued to say “you think you gonna do this to me” which she stated was a reference to not being in the relationship anymore, the report stated.
When the woman went to tell her child to go back into her room, Carter then ran off.
According to the report, the woman was uninjured and declined EMS.
