RiverDogs to Host “Dumbest Night of the Year” on August 12

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston RiverDogs announce the “Dumbest Night of the Year” promotion, set for Monday, August 12.
To honor the 25th anniversary of “Dumb and Dumber,” the RiverDogs will have special dog jerseys as they begin their three-game home stand with the Columbia Fireflies. The van itself will be outside the front gates for photo opportunities.
The night features free entry for fans named ‘Harry’ or ‘Lloyd’, and limo parking will be available. Along with the fun at the gates and on the field, the entertainment will include one lucky fan winning a trip to Aspen, as well as a stadium-wide “Most Annoying Sound in the World.”
“Theme nights and special jerseys are popular among Minor League Baseball. Some think this is just another one out of a hundred.” said President/GM Dave Echols. “I’d say more like one out of a million.”
The van comes courtesy of Graduate Hotels, which opens their newest venue in Columbia in October.
As with every Monday game, fans can bring their dogs out to the ballpark. And as always, Mondays feature $1 Busch Light and $1 hot dogs. Plus, fans can enjoy a bonus food special: the soup du jour.
Just when you think the RiverDogs can’t get any dumber, we go out and do a night like this.