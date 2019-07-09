Summerville mayor will not seek re-election

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson says he will not seek re-election.
In a statement, Johnson said,“I feel like I could win. If I stayed in office and nothing changed, we’d have four more years of council battering the mayor’s office.”
Last year, Live 5 News obtained emails showing a spat between Johnson and a councilman over a vehicle in a ditch within town limits.
An email from the mayor to Town Administrator Colin Martin about the SUV is what prompted town council to pass a resolution to reprimand the mayor for violating a code of ethics in June of last year, according to Summerville’s town clerk.
