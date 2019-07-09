Temporary location set up after strong storms tore roof off Moncks Corner DMV

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Five days after high winds tore the roof off the Moncks Corner DMV, officials have set up a new location outside the main office in the 400 block of Highway 52.
The mobile “SCDMV Cares” truck will serve customers starting Tuesday. The mobile office has five counters available and has the ability to conduct typical transactions.
“While the agency works towards a long term solution for the citizens impacted by the indefinite closure of the Moncks Corner office, the CARES vehicle will allow those customers to experience as minimal of a disruption as possible when completing their normal business with the SCDMV,” said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “This is exactly why the SCDMV has the CARES vehicle, and we’re pleased to have this mobile office available to the people of Moncks Corner.”
According to DMV director of field services Courtney Jackson, the Moncks Corner location services nearly 400 people a day. In the meantime, all employees were transferred to the Ladson office. The main building is still closed indefinitely.
The storm was also blamed for toppling the steeple of Mt. Carmel AME Church on Old Black Road in Moncks Corner. A tattoo shop in the same strip mall was also ruined.
“Our first priorities are making sure our personnel and customer information is safe and secure,” said Courtney Saxon, Deputy Director of Field Services. “Seeing the Moncks Corner staff and community rally to make sure both of those things occurred is exactly why this agency is competent, committed, and courteous.”
Those who still want to visit a brick-and-mortar branch can travel to either Ladson or St. George.
