‘What-a-couple’ gets Whataburger surprise for 62nd anniversary

Denora and Billy Joe Morman, better known as Danny and B.J., got married when she was just 17 and he was 21 in 1957. This couple says they love to spend time together, especially when it involves Whataburger. In fact, the couple said they love Whataburger so much that they visit twice a day every single day. Employees at the burger shop began to notice and when they found out this couple’s 62nd wedding anniversary was just around the corner, they knew they had to do something special for their most loyal customers.