Another day of scattered showers and storms!

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is the name of the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will likely become a tropical depression later today or on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches for parts of the Louisiana coastline ahead of this developing storm. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for ‘Barry’ to strengthen to a hurricane by the time it makes it’s way to the Texas or Louisiana coast later this week. While wind will be an issue, flooding rainfall is the biggest concern along the Gulf coast. No impacts are expected here in the Lowcountry!