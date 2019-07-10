CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another day of scattered showers and storms here across the Lowcountry. A stalled front will serve as the focus for a decent number of slow moving thunderstorms through the afternoon. The coverage of storms will peak this afternoon with a drying trend toward the evening. We’ll still leave in the chance of a few showers and storms through sunset.
Slightly drier air will help to bring down the rain chances over the next couple of days. The weather will trend a little bit more typical for this time of the year with scattered afternoon showers and storms through the weekend.
TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is the name of the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that will likely become a tropical depression later today or on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches for parts of the Louisiana coastline ahead of this developing storm. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for ‘Barry’ to strengthen to a hurricane by the time it makes it’s way to the Texas or Louisiana coast later this week. While wind will be an issue, flooding rainfall is the biggest concern along the Gulf coast. No impacts are expected here in the Lowcountry!
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 88.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 90.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 92.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 92.
