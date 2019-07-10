10 arrested on drug, weapons charges in ‘Operation Lowcountry Line’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Attorney, flanked my members of multiple federal, state and local law enforcement, announced the arrests of 10 people who are facing drug and weapon charges.
U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said the arrests are part of an effort called Operation Lowcountry Line.
Lydon announced two separate cases as part of the operation. In the first, six people were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, she said. Three of the six also face firearms charges, she said.
In the second, four have been charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and cocaine base.
The people arrested in the operation face prison sentences of between four to 20 years and fines of up to $1 million.
“My messages to the parents who lost a child who lost a loved one, a mother or father, a sibling, a sister, a brother to gun violence: Today's a good day. We're beginning to bring you justice. And you deserve that,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “Those people that are out there that don't care about our communities, we are going to do our best to put you behind bars, because that's where you belong.”
“We don't have borders anymore, bad guys,” North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said of the collaborative effort of the task force that consists of multiple agencies working together, even across city, town or county lines. “The game is up, man.”
Lydon was joined by representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
