Blood drive will help Lowcountry firefighter, boy with cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Saint John’s Fire District is set to host a blood drive which will honor two of their own.
Freddie Taylor, known to some as the boy with cancer who asked for cards at MUSC, is the son of a firefighter in the department. He also has Down Syndrome. He has already needed three plately and one blood transfusion during treatment.
Lt. Sam Brown, like Freddie, also has Leukemia and has been going through chemotherapy for the past seven months.
The drive will take place next Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Johns’ Fire Department headquarters at 1148 Main Road.
Sign-ups are encouraged by visiting the Red Cross website and using the sponsor code “fire” in the upper right hand corner.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.