Changes to the driver’s manual are coming

After seeing our story Executive Director of the South Carolina D-M-V, Kevin A. Shwedo said, “I loved it. I Loved it because it’s been something I have been trying to put into the manual for the longest time. I don’t put things in the manual because I wake up and have a good idea, it really has to come from law enforcement. When they realized how critical it is, I had talked to the lower echelon, and they loved the idea early on but I didn’t get enough push from higher on up when your story came out, then I had a director, I called him personally, and I said what do you think? He said I love it. I said I will put it in the manual if your team will support me, and they loved it and we are.”