Charleston Bats Come Alive as Dogs Chop Braves

Tuesday night was all about Helen McGuckin at Riley Park. Let us explain; in May of 2018, the RiverDogs received a less-than-stellar review on Google by McGuckin that read, “Just drove by, 2 out of 5 stars.” The Charleston gameday staff went all out to make sure she would have a night to remember, and maybe deserving of a five-star review to replace the old one. It was also another Food Lion Live and Local Tuesday down at The Joe, featuring the brand-new BellyItcher Ale brewed in conjunction with Rusty Bull. Fans walked around the concourse before and during the game and took in the sights and smells of the farmers’ market set up throughout Riley Park.