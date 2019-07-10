Demolition begins on 32 flood-damaged townhomes in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston began demolition of homes it purchased in an area prone to flooding Wednesday morning.
The Bridgepointe Townhome Community was hit especially hard during the ’1000 year flood’ in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“The area had been repetitively flooding," Charleston mayor, John Tecklenburg, said. "It just wasn’t worth it to keep these homes in the housing supply anymore.... we will not redevelop this property.”
The City of Charleston bought the 32 townhomes using grant money from FEMA. Tecklenburg said this was about a $10 million grant and the city contributed about $2.5 million.
The empty townhomes have been used recently as training grounds for the police and fire departments. Tecklenburg also said Habitat for Humanity went through the homes to gather anything salvageable.
“You build new projects to address drainage but you also think about where you should build in the future and this is a place at this height that should not have been built," Tecklenburg said. The goal is to turn the area into a green space.
There will be a public meeting for you to give your input on the area and learn more about flooding mitigation on Monday, July 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crosstowne Church. More details on the meeting can be found by clicking: here.
The demolition is expected to take a few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.