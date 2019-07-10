Firefighters rescue two from vehicles during flash flood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters rescued two people from vehicles that had driven into a flooded portion of a road early Wednesday morning.
Charleston County dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 4:36 a.m. Wednesday about a woman “stuck in the water” who was unable to walk to safety, according to North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Stephanie Julazadeh. The woman and another person were in their vehicles when they drove into a flooded portion of Corley Drive, causing their vehicles to stall, she said.
The water was too high for them to safely get out of the vehicles.
When firefighters arrived, they found three vehicles in the flooded area. They helped two people in those vehicles get out and then moved them to safety, Julazadeh said.
Firefighters then checked nearby storm drains in the area to clear any debris or blockages.
The North Charleston Fire Department wants to remind drivers of the following important tips about flooding:
- Heavy rain can bring dangerous flash floods without warning.
- Six inches of water is enough to cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
- Never drive through flood waters.
- Turn around, don’t drown – half of flood deaths happen in vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
