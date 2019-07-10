FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression could form in gulf late Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a system moving toward the Gulf of Mexico expected to develop into a tropical system as early as Wednesday evening.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the system could become a tropical depression by late Wednesday or Thursday. Forecasters say it has the potential to develop beyond that.
“The environment will be favorable for some strengthening as it moves westward late this week and into the weekend," Sovine said. "A strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane is not beyond the realm of possibilities.”
The current forecast track has the storm strengthening into a hurricane and making landfall between Saturday and Sunday along the western Louisiana coast near the Texas border.
When it becomes a tropical storm, it will become the second named storm of the year and would be called Barry.
“With an expected track this far west, no direct impacts are expected here in the Lowcountry at this time,” Sovine said.
The first named storm of the year, Andrea, formed as a subtropical storm in May, before the June 1 start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Andrea remained in the Atlantic and was not a threat to land.
