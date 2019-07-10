Gasper Called Up to Tampa, Peraza and Dunn Join RiverDogs

Two new infielders’ call ups were also announced to fill the void as Oswald Peraza and Oliver Dunn will each make their respective RiverDogs debuts during the upcoming homestand. Peraza, a 19-year-old shortstop from Venezuela, was a part of the 2016 international signing class, a group that also included current RiverDog starter Roansy Contreras. The Yankees’ No. 16 overall prospect according to Baseball America is in his third season in the Yankees organization, now playing with his fourth club after spending time in the Dominican Summer League, the Gulf Coast League and the New York Penn League. He is coming off a solid 19 games with the Staten Island Yankees, posting a .241 batting average with a .649 OPS.