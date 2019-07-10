Gasper Called Up to Tampa, Peraza and Dunn Join RiverDogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The New York Yankees have announced that infielder/catcher Mickey Gasper, an All-Star selection in the first-half for the RiverDogs, has been called up to the High-A Tampa Tarpons.
Gasper, 23, slashed .231/.347/.362 with five home runs to open the season with Charleston, putting together a particularly impressive start to the season to garner an All-Star nod. The Merrimack, New Hampshire native batted .257 with a .364 on-base percentage in the first-half of the season. Gasper becomes the second RiverDog position player to be called up to the upper levels of the system this year. Catcher Eduardo Navas spent a three-game stint in Double-A before being returned to Charleston’s roster last Wednesday, July 3. Two members of the Tarpons pitching staff, righties Jio Orozco and Shawn Semple, each opened the season on Charleston’s roster.
Two new infielders’ call ups were also announced to fill the void as Oswald Peraza and Oliver Dunn will each make their respective RiverDogs debuts during the upcoming homestand. Peraza, a 19-year-old shortstop from Venezuela, was a part of the 2016 international signing class, a group that also included current RiverDog starter Roansy Contreras. The Yankees’ No. 16 overall prospect according to Baseball America is in his third season in the Yankees organization, now playing with his fourth club after spending time in the Dominican Summer League, the Gulf Coast League and the New York Penn League. He is coming off a solid 19 games with the Staten Island Yankees, posting a .241 batting average with a .649 OPS.
Dunn, the 11th-round pick by the Yankees this June, joins the RiverDogs after 14 games with the Gulf Coast League Yankees. The Salt Lake City product spent three years with the University of Utah, all as an infielder with the Utes. He led his team in average, runs scored, total hits, doubles, triples, slugging percentage and on-base percentage (with a minimum of two plate appearances per game) as a junior. He also showcased his speed on the basepaths, swiping nine bags. The 21-year-old played 14 games with the Pulaski Yankees before being called up to Charleston, hitting .240 in 50 at-bats with a .733 OPS and four extra-base hits.
In a corresponding move, infielder/outfielder Matt Pita was reassigned to Short Season Staten Island after batting .224 (17-for-76) in 24 games with the RiverDogs.