Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/9)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA and 15 K’s in 11.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.