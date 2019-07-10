Lowcountry veterans bring home record number of medals from national VA event

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry veterans are home after competing in the National Veterans Golden Age Games in Alaska.
During the five-day sporting event, they won nine medals and three ribbons, the most the Charleston VA has ever received.
The games, which took place in June, were designed to improve the quality of life for older Veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities, according to the National VA’s website.
The event itself has been around for 33 years, and this year took place in Anchorage, Alaska.
“Last year, I was the only veteran, not from Charleston. I was the only veteran from South Carolina," Rae Carlers, a 63-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, said. "So, we got busy and started a campaign, and I recruited two other people.”
Terry Stewart was one of them, and in this year’s games she made history. She became the first woman to ever win gold in co-ed nine-ball.
The other was Richard Ligon, a 77-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran. It was his first time at the games, and he won gold playing pool.
“Everybody was like your brothers and sisters," Ligon said. "That’s the way it is with the veterans. You’re a family.”
The only two requirements for atheletes are they are 55 or older and are eligble for healthcare at the VA.
As for this team, they were partly funded by a donation fund at the Charleston VA and the rest they raised themselves.
The next games are in Madison, Wisconsin. If you would like more information, you can click here.
