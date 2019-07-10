Mt. Pleasant moving forward with short-term rental ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant will continue to look at new rules for short-term rentals.
Town council voted on Tuesday night to move forward with an ordinance that would make it illegal to run short-term rentals, like Airbnb or HomeAway, without a permit.
If someone wanted to rent out their house or a room they would have to fill out an application and pay a fee; currently, they’re talking about a $250 dollar fee.
But council members say that amount could change with more amendments going forward.
