Mt. Pleasant one step closer to new short-term rental rules

By Live 5 Web Staff and Rob Way | July 10, 2019 at 4:32 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 4:58 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant took another step Tuesday night toward developing its own set of short-term rental rules.

Town council voted 7-1 to move forward with an ordinance which would block such companies like Air BnB from operating within town limits without a permit first.

The ordinance includes language which states the person who wishes to run a short-term rental would need to fill out an application and pay a fee which could amount to $250.

The fee amount could change with more amendments moving forward.

According to the town’s mayor Will Haynie, all the fees would be used to pay for a new position that would be in charge of administering the policy. Right now, the town has rules for businesses classified as a bed and breakfast.

The draft ordinance states that the new rules would be in place to protect the town’s residential character, to create a system to keep track of how many short term rentals are in the town, and to protect those inside the rentals.

