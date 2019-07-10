Mt. Pleasant one step closer to new short-term rental rules

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant took another step Tuesday night toward developing its own set of short-term rental rules.
Town council voted 7-1 to move forward with an ordinance which would block such companies like Air BnB from operating within town limits without a permit first.
The ordinance includes language which states the person who wishes to run a short-term rental would need to fill out an application and pay a fee which could amount to $250.
The fee amount could change with more amendments moving forward.
According to the town’s mayor Will Haynie, all the fees would be used to pay for a new position that would be in charge of administering the policy. Right now, the town has rules for businesses classified as a bed and breakfast.
The draft ordinance states that the new rules would be in place to protect the town’s residential character, to create a system to keep track of how many short term rentals are in the town, and to protect those inside the rentals.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.