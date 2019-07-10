Police arrest man wanted in connection with shooting that injured teen, dog in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police arrested a man Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a teenager and a dog in June.
Donald Smalls, 36, was taken into custody on Ashley Plantation Road with the help of Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals task force. He’s facing charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as trafficking cocaine and Heroin.
Responding officers say they were approached by a witness who said two people kicked in the door to a home and shot the dog.
Police say they found the dog wounded inside the home. Four children who were inside the home told police the two came into the house with guns and told them to get down on the floor. The men then shot the dog and the victim for no reason, the children said.
The victim, one of five children inside inside the home, was wounded in the thigh, the report states.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The dog was also taken to an emergency vet for treatment.
That same day, police executed a search warrant at the home and located a safe they say contained 482 grams of a white powder substance, 166 grams of a gray powder substance, a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, and an amount of Ecstasy, the incident report states. Officers also removed an AR-15 and a 9 mm handgun, as well as a black digital scale, money counter, DVR and security cameras.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.