Police searching for armed robbery suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Walterboro Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a gas station Wednesday morning.
Investigators are looking into the possibility of this armed robbery being connected with a second armed robbery that occurred Monday, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Police responded to the CITGO on 1400 N. Jefferies Boulevard at around 3:18 a.m., according to Walterboro Police.
The store clerk told officers a man wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark pants and a black hat entered the store and pointed a gun, demanding money.
The suspect reportedly took an unknown amount of money before leaving the scene.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact Captain Grant at 843.782.1045.
