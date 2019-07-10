Report: Fugitive hiding from cops captured after passing gas loud enough to alert police officers

July 9, 2019 at 8:13 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:12 PM

LIBERTY, MO. (WCSC) - Authorities say police officers were able to find a fugitive who was hiding after the wanted man passed gas loud enough to alert nearby officers.

It happened in Liberty, Missouri.

Officials with the Clay County Missouri’s Sheriff’s Office say the suspect was wanted on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. 🚓 #ItHappened

Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

