Second Charleston traffic officer resigns during internal investigation into tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second officer with the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit has resigned amid an investigation into unwarranted tickets written to drivers without their knowledge.
Officer Blaine Morgan resigned Wednesday morning, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
All pending tickets written by Morgan and former officer Michael Baker are being dismissed, Francis said.
Baker resigned on July 3.
Police were investigating officers who wrote additional, unwarranted tickets to drivers without their knowledge then later dismissing the tickets in court.
Francis said at the time of Barker’s resignation that the officer was “artificially inflating the number of tickets written to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area” and said a second officer was under investigation at that time. Police did not specifically identify Morgan as one of the officers under investigation in their initial release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.