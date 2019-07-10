Stall hosting 7 on 7 tournament on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - RB Stall will be hosting its first ever 7 on 7 tournament and lineman challenge in the Battle at the Beach on Saturday morning.
The Warriors are scheduled to be joined by Stratford, James Island, Baptist Hill, Northwoods Academy, Beaufort, Hunter Huss (NC), Kingstree and North Charleston.
Pool Play begins at 10:00 AM, Single Elimination Tournament begins at 3:10 PM.
The Cost will be $5.00 for 13 and over, $1.00 for 6-12 and kids 5 and under get in free.
