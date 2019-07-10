Three crashes snarl traffic in eastbound lanes of I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to three separate multi-vehicle crashes on I-26 Wednesday morning.
Two left lanes and one far right lane near mile marker 210 were blocked as of approximately 10:15 a.m. As of approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers had reopened three of the four lanes just before the Eagle Drive overpass, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The far right lane remains blocked with emergency personnel, he said. Troopers asked that drivers use caution when traveling in the area.
Each of the three crashes reported Wednesday morning resulted in lanes being blocked.
There has been no word on injuries.
