Wagaman Impresses, Bies Dominates as Dogs Come Up Short in Game Two

The Dogs wrap up their abbreviated homestand in game three against the Rome Braves Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for the normal 7:05 p.m. start time. Right-hander Luis Medina (1-7, 8.38) will toe the rubber on getaway day, looking to put together a solid start in effort to get his season back on track. The Dominican native will be facing Rome for the first time this season. Opposing Medina will be righty Jose Olague (7-6, 3.28), going against Charleston for the third time in six starts. In his previous two outings against the RiverDogs, Olague had thrown six innings in each, allowing a total of six runs on 12 hits in those 12 frames with 11 punchouts.