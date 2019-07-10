Warsofsky Named Head Coach of Charlotte Checkers

“What a year it has been for Ryan,” said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. “He went from the ECHL, to winning a championship in the AHL, to becoming an AHL head coach all in one year. We couldn’t be more proud of Ryan. He joins an elite group of former coaches in Spencer Carbery, Cail MacLean and Jared Bednar who have all moved on to higher levels of professional hockey. He will do a great job developing Carolina’s prospects.”