Dallas police locate possible remains of 18-month-old, 1 person arrested

Editor’s note: This story is ongoing and will continue to update as details become available.
DALLAS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Dallas police say they have located what they believe to be the remains of 18-month-old Cedrick Jackson, who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert.
Dallas Police Department held a news conference Thursday afternoon discussing the case.
The department released a statement on Twitter that officers have arrested Sedrick Johnson, 27, for injury to a child serious bodily injury.
Police say Johnson is the boyfriend of the Cedrick’s aunt, who had custody of the child.
“This is not the outcome we had hoped for and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family,” the department wrote.
Major Vincent Weddington, with the DPD Crimes Against Children Division spoke at the Thursday press conference, saying Johnson confessed to the crime. He declined to provide specific details about the confession.
Cedrick went missing from an apartment during the night Tuesday. He was discovered missing when his family awoke Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday night, Major Max Geron hosted a press conference on the details about the initial investigation. He said police received a 911 call at about 6 a.m. Wednesday from an aunt who had been given temporary custody of the child by CPS. She said the child had been put to bed the night before, but when they awoke at 6 a.m., he was gone.
Another child in the home said he saw someone who looked like a particular relative, a step-grandparent, come in the apartment during the night. Police located that relative, but he did not have Cedric. He was placed in jail on unrelated charges, Geron said.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning and a search began. That alert was later discontinued.
The child’s parents are cooperating with police in the investigation, Geron said.
Police are asking anyone who has information to call the department immediately at 214-671-4268.
